PHOENIX — A driver is in custody after traveling the wrong-way on State Route 51 in Phoenix.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety say troopers stopped the driver at about 3:15 a.m. as it was travel northbound in the southbound lanes.

The driver made contact with another driver, mirror to mirror, prior to being stopped near Camelback Road.

Nobody was reported hurt during the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing. Further details haven't been provided by DPS.