PHOENIX — A wrong-way driver was stopped along Interstate 17 and taken into custody early Thursday morning, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of Peoria Avenue.

DPS says Phoenix police assisted in stopping the wrong-way vehicle.

The driver was reportedly taken into custody.

Fortunately, no known collisions or injuries occurred during this wrong-way incident.

No further information about the incident was immediately provided.