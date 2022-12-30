Wrong-way driver reported near I-10 and Avondale stopped after pursuit

A wrong-way driver was stopped Thursday night after a pursuit near Interstate 10 and Avondale Boulevard.
Officials say the vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
Once Department of Public Safety troopers made contact, the vehicle self-corrected and a pursuit began.
The vehicle was eventually stopped on the Avondale Boulevard off-ramp.
No injuries have been reported.
The I-10 westbound Avondale Boulevard exit ramp is closed due to this incident.
