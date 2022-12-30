Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Wrong-way driver reported near I-10 and Avondale stopped after pursuit

No injuries have been reported
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 9.51.45 PM.png
Posted at 9:54 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 23:56:24-05

A wrong-way driver was stopped Thursday night after a pursuit near Interstate 10 and Avondale Boulevard.

Officials say the vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Once Department of Public Safety troopers made contact, the vehicle self-corrected and a pursuit began.

The vehicle was eventually stopped on the Avondale Boulevard off-ramp.

No injuries have been reported.

The I-10 westbound Avondale Boulevard exit ramp is closed due to this incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!