Wrong-way driver on Loop 202 arrested for aggravated DUI

MESA, AZ — A wrong-way driver was arrested on an Aggravated DUI charge after an incident along Loop 202 in the East Valley late Sunday night.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say dispatchers started receiving emergency calls about a driver headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of L-202 Red Mountain near Alma School Road around 11:40 p.m.

Aerial units helped troopers locate the vehicle traveling in the wrong lanes of traffic near Recker Road.

One DPS trooper was able to stop traffic while another made a PIT maneuver to stop the wrong-way vehicle.

DPS says the vehicle was headed in the wrong direction for about 11 miles.

A preliminary breath sample showed a BAC of .186%

The driver was booked into jail for Aggravated DUI.