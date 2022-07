MORRISTOWN, AZ — A wrong-way driver is in custody after a wrong-way crash in the West Valley.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred after 3 a.m. along US 60 near milepost 124, south of Morristown.

The wrong-way driver reportedly crashed into a semi-truck, but fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.

DPS says the wrong-way driver was taken into custody for impairment.