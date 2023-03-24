Wrong-way driver involved in crash on Loop 202 near Scottsdale Road

TEMPE, AZ — A wrong-way driver was involved in a crash on Loop 202 Red Mountain in Tempe early Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the incident occurred just before 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the freeway.

The wrong-way driver was first reported traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes near Priest Drive before crashing into another vehicle near Scottsdale Road.

DPS says minor injuries were reported in the crash.

Traffic is restricted in the area during the investigation and clean-up.

