Wrong-way driver involved in crash near L-101 and Cardinals Way

Officials say injures from the crash are minor
Posted at 9:49 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 00:12:08-05

A wrong-way driver was involved in a crash near Loop 101 and Cardinals Way Thursday night.

It is unknown how long the vehicle was driving the wrong way or how many people were injured. Officials say injuries are minor.

The driver is suspected of impairment, according to officials.

Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash is blocking the right and center lanes.

This crash is currently under investigation.

