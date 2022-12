PHOENIX — A wrong-way driver was involved in a collision along State Route 51 in Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near McDowell Road, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety officials.

Traffic was shut down in the area due to the crash and investigation but it has since reopened, ABC15 crews at the scene say.

No further information has been released at this time. Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.