Wrong-way driver involved in crash along I-10 near 48th Street

PHOENIX — A wrong-way driver was involved in a crash early Saturday morning along Interstate 10 in the Valley.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. near I-10 and 48th Street.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the collision, but DPS says the crash did involve a wrong-way vehicle.

"Impairment has not been ruled out," DPS says, but they did not give further information on the suspect driver.

This marks the first media-reported local wrong-way collision of the new year, just hours after the start of 2022. In 2021, there were 32 media-reported wrong-way crashes in the Valley.