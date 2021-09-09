Wrong-way driver arrested Thursday morning on I-10 in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A driver is facing charges after going the wrong-way on a Valley freeway Thursday morning.

Just before 4:00 a.m., a vehicle tripped the wrong-way sensor on the northbound Interstate 17 ramp at Peoria Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

RELATED: Wrong-way thermal cameras are being installed on several Valley freeways

A DPS trooper with the ADOT Traffic Operations Center was able to identify and locate the vehicle by using the ADOT freeway camera system. The description was broadcast out which allowed other troopers to catch up to the vehicle.

A trooper made contact with the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and a low speed pursuit was initiated.

The driver then turned onto eastbound Interstate 10 and exited south on 7th Avenue.

A successful PIT maneuver was performed by DPS and the driver was stopped at 4:08 a.m.

One person was taken into custody. Their identity and charges haven't been announced.

No injuries were reported.