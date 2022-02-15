Wrong-way driver crashes into semi-truck on Loop 202 South Mountain near Vee Quiva Way

A wrong-way driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a semi-truck late Monday night, officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
The crash occurred on Loop 202 South Mountain near Vee Quiva Way around 11:50 p.m.
DPS reported a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic when it struck a semi-truck.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries and the wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Lanes were shut down for several hours after the crash due to the investigation and clean-up but reopened around 5:30 a.m.
DPS says impairment is under investigation as a factor in the collision.