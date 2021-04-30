Wrong-way driver causes crash near Loop 101 and I-10 in the West Valley

A wrong-way driver caused a crash in the West Valley early Friday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, officials received a report of a wrong-way vehicle headed southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

The wrong-way driver continued driving as other callers reported the incident, and when the driver transitioned onto Interstate 10, they collided with another car.

DPS says four minutes passed between the original report and the collision.

Injuries were reported during the crash but further information was not immediately available.