PHOENIX — A wrong-way crash involving a motorcyclist on Loop 101 in the West Valley is under investigation.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near Cactus Road.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the motorcyclist was reportedly headed northbound in the southbound lanes of travel.

DPS did not have any information on the extent of injuries or whether anyone else was involved in the crash.

Stay with ABC15 for updates.