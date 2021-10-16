Woman struck, killed by vehicle near 24th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — A woman has died after being struck by a driver near 24th Street and McDowell Road Friday night.
Officials say around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the area for a report of a collision.
Officers arrived at the scene and learned a woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound.
The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.
Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, authorities say.
The incident remains under investigation.