Woman struck, killed by vehicle near 24th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — A woman has died after being struck by a driver near 24th Street and McDowell Road Friday night.

Officials say around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the area for a report of a collision.

Officers arrived at the scene and learned a woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, authorities say.

The incident remains under investigation.