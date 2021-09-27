Woman seriously injured, others hurt after crash near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A woman is seriously injured and several others were hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash was reported in west Phoenix Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a crash involving four vehicles.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and helped provide aid to those involved.

Two people are believed to have fled the scene, according to fire officials.

Six people were hospitalized including two 20-year-old women, a 22-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 58-year-old man.

Authorities said one woman was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

No other details were provided.

