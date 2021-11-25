Watch
Traffic

Actions

Woman seriously injured, another hurt after 5-vehicle crash in Glendale

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
48th Ave Camelback Crash.jpg
Posted at 8:37 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 22:37:43-05

GLENDALE, AZ — Police say one woman was seriously injured and another woman was hurt after a five-vehicle crash in Glendale Wednesday night.

The crash was reported in the area of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road.

One woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another woman was also taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, Glendale police said.

Their identities were not revealed.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor at this time, according to police.

The roadway from 47th Avenue to 51st Avenue on Camelback Road in both directions will be closed for several hours.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV