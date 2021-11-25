Woman seriously injured, another hurt after 5-vehicle crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Police say one woman was seriously injured and another woman was hurt after a five-vehicle crash in Glendale Wednesday night.

The crash was reported in the area of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road.

One woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another woman was also taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, Glendale police said.

Their identities were not revealed.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor at this time, according to police.

The roadway from 47th Avenue to 51st Avenue on Camelback Road in both directions will be closed for several hours.

An investigation is ongoing.