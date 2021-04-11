Woman seriously injured after hit-and-run crash near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A woman was seriously injured following a hit-and-run crash near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road Sunday morning.

Police said just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the area and found an injured adult female pedestrian.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said the vehicle left the scene of the crash and are working to get a suspect and vehicle description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness (480)WITNESS or (480) TESTIGO for Spanish.