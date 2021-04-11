Watch
Traffic

Actions

Woman seriously injured after hit-and-run crash near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 2:48 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 17:52:37-04

PHOENIX — A woman was seriously injured following a hit-and-run crash near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road Sunday morning.

Police said just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the area and found an injured adult female pedestrian.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said the vehicle left the scene of the crash and are working to get a suspect and vehicle description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness (480)WITNESS or (480) TESTIGO for Spanish.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.