Woman killed in hit-and-run crash near 39th and Grand avenues

PHOENIX — A woman died after she was hit by two vehicles, including one that fled the scene, late Sunday night in Phoenix.

Police say the wreck occurred around 10:30 p.m. near 39th and Grand avenues.

A woman, identified as 29-year-old Adriana Cuevas, was struck by a vehicle headed southeast on Grand Avenue, police say. After the initial collision, Cuevas was struck by a second vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle reportedly left the area and has not been located. The second vehicle stayed at the scene and the driver is not suspected of impairment.

Police are asking anyone with information on the first vehicle to contact Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).