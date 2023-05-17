Woman killed in hit-and-run crash near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Police are looking into who may have been responsible for a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead Monday night in Phoenix.

Officers were called to the intersection of 27th Avenue and Camelback Road around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

At the scene, they found a woman, who has not yet been identified, in the roadway with serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

The vehicle that hit her did not stay at the scene and has not yet been located, Phoenix police say.

The investigation is ongoing.