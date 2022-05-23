Watch
Woman killed in crash on Interstate 17 near Cactus Rd

A woman has died after a crash on I-17 NB near Cactus Road Monday morning.
Posted at 11:11 AM, May 23, 2022
PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened at Cactus Road after a woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash triggered by a car that stalled out in the traffic lanes.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety was working to investigate Monday's 4 a.m. crash at Cactus Road and clear the wreckage so the freeway’s northbound lanes could reopen.

A DPS official tells ABC15 that a woman was driving on the freeway when she ran out of gas and stopped in the middle traffic lane.

She called for help but before troopers arrived her vehicle was struck by another driver. A woman, the driver of that second vehicle, got out and was then hit by a third vehicle.

Her name hasn't been released.

