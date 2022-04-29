Woman killed in crash near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road overnight

CHANDLER, AZ — A woman was killed in a crash with a truck in Chandler overnight.

Chandler Police Department officials say the wreck took place along Arizona Avenue near Elliot Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

A truck was headed southbound on Arizona Avenue when it collided with a sedan that was turning left into the northbound lanes.

The driver of the sedan, a 59-year-old woman who has not yet been named, was seriously hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital. Police say she died from her injuries.

The truck driver also suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Police say speed and impairment of the truck driver may have played a role in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

