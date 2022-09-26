Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Woman killed in crash near 9th Avenue and Buckeye Road

A woman was hit by a car Monday morning near 9th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
9th avenue and buckeye crash
Posted at 11:36 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 14:41:06-04

PHOENIX — A woman who flagged down a passing vehicle for help was hit and killed by another car in Phoenix early Monday morning.

Phoenix police say a vehicle stopped near 9th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 4:45 a.m. when a woman waved down the driver to call 911. While the car was stopped by the woman in the roadway, another driver approached from behind and swerved to miss them. The second car ended up sideswiping the stopped vehicle, which then hit the woman.

The woman, identified as 41-year-old Candice Russell, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. She later died.

It’s not clear why Russell initially flagged down the first car for help.

Police say neither driver was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!