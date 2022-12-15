Woman killed in crash near 7th Avenue and Grant Street

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly crash in downtown Phoenix overnight.

Officers were called to 7th Avenue and Grant Street late Wednesday night to investigate a crash involving two cars.

One of the vehicles involved rolled during the collision, ejecting a woman in the passenger seat. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

The second vehicle reportedly left the scene but was located nearby. Police say that driver was located with the vehicle, but it was not immediately clear if anyone was under arrest or in custody.

What led up to the crash is still under investigation.