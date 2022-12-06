Watch Now
Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run crash near 27th Avenue and Jackson Street

The woman died from her injuries at the scene
Posted at 7:01 AM, Dec 06, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Jackson Street around 3:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a woman down in the roadway.

The victim had obvious signs of trauma and witnesses said she had been struck by a four-door passenger car that drove off from the scene.

Police say the victim died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not provided more information on the victim or any suspects.

