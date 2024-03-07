Watch Now
Woman killed, child seriously hurt in crash near I-10 and 51st Avenue

Impairment believed to be a factor in the crash
51st ave and I-10 crash
Posted at 7:15 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 09:47:02-05

PHOENIX — A woman was killed and a child was seriously hurt in a crash Wednesday night near Interstate 10 and 51st Avenue.

Phoenix police say the crash that occurred near the overpass of 51st Avenue around 10 p.m. involved two vehicles.

A woman in one of the vehicles suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where she later died.

A child who was also in the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The at-fault driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is believed to have been impaired at the time.

When he is released from the hospital, he is expected to be booked into jail on multiple charges, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

