PHOENIX — A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning in Phoenix.

The crash occurred after 5 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Phoenix police say a woman was seen getting hit by a passenger car while she was crossing the road. The driver took off from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they have not identified any suspects but they are following up on leads to find the person who struck the victim.