Woman hurt in hit-and-run crash near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road

A hit-and-run crash left a woman with serious injuries early Tuesday morning.
Posted at 6:12 AM, Jun 07, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman with serious injuries early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near 51st Avenue and Pierson Street, near Camelback Road.

Police at the scene told ABC15 crews the victim, a pedestrian, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver who struck the woman took off from the scene. Police say the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored SUV.

Traffic in the area is expected to be restricted throughout the Tuesday morning commute.

