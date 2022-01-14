Watch
Traffic

Actions

Woman hit, killed at Tempe bus stop by driver who "lost control"

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Warner and Rural bus stop fatal
Posted at 7:05 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 09:31:40-05

TEMPE, AZ — A woman is dead after getting hit by a truck while waiting at a Tempe bus stop near Warner and Rural roads.

At about 5:30 a.m. Friday, Tempe police officials say the driver of a truck was traveling southbound on Rural Road when he lost control and drove into the northbound lanes. He then hopped a curb and hit a woman who was seated at a bus stop.

The woman died at the scene after lifesaving efforts by paramedics. Her name hasn't been released.

The male driver, in his 80s, was arrested at the scene, according to Tempe PD. Charges have not been announced.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cardinals to face Rams in Monday Night Football after loss to Seahawks