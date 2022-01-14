Woman hit, killed at Tempe bus stop by driver who "lost control"

TEMPE, AZ — A woman is dead after getting hit by a truck while waiting at a Tempe bus stop near Warner and Rural roads.

At about 5:30 a.m. Friday, Tempe police officials say the driver of a truck was traveling southbound on Rural Road when he lost control and drove into the northbound lanes. He then hopped a curb and hit a woman who was seated at a bus stop.

The woman died at the scene after lifesaving efforts by paramedics. Her name hasn't been released.

The male driver, in his 80s, was arrested at the scene, according to Tempe PD. Charges have not been announced.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor.

The investigation remains ongoing.