TEMPE, AZ — A woman has died after she was struck and killed by a vehicle in Tempe Saturday night.

Officials say at about 9:45 p.m., a woman was crossing mid-block near Broadway Road and Roosevelt Street when she was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound on Broadway Road.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The vehicle involved stayed at the scene and impairment does not appear to be a factor, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

No other details were provided.