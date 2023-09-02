Watch Now
Woman dead, two others hurt in crash near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road

Police believe impairment was a factor in the crash
Posted at 8:25 AM, Sep 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-02 11:25:56-04

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and two others are hurt after a crash early Saturday morning in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they received a report about the crash near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road around 1:20 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found two vehicles involved in the crash.

An adult female was found with serious injuries. She died at the scene.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Two other adults were taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered serious, but not life-threatening.

Preliminary information suggests the victim was driving her vehicle northbound on 35th Avenue when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the other vehicle in the southbound lanes, according to police.

Authorities believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

