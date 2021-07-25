Woman dead, others hurt following four-vehicle crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and two others were hurt following a four-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road Saturday night.

Just before 9 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to the area for a crash involving four vehicles.

Police say a tan Chevy Tahoe, driven by 29-year-old Asheley Alvidrez, was driving eastbound on Thomas Road when it collided with the rear of a white Mazda 6, which was also traveling east.

The force of the crash caused the Mazda to be pushed over the center median and into oncoming traffic.

The Mazda then collided with a green Kia Sorento that was traveling west. A fourth vehicle, a silver Toyota Camry, was also traveling west and was involved in the crash.

The driver of the Kia Sorento, identified as 43-year-old Fabiola Vargas-Bracamontes, died at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda, a 51-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and the driver of the Camry, a 20-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

During an investigation, police said Alvidrez showed signs and symptoms indicating impairment.

Alvidrez was arrested and faces multiple charges that include manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangerment.