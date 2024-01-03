Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 67th Avenue just south of Indian School Road around 6 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying on the ground with obvious injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not yet been released.

Police say the vehicle and driver involved remained at the scene.

The intersection is closed as police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.