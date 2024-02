PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Phoenix Friday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to an area near 44th Street and Indian School Road around 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman had been hit in the roadway.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead.

Police believe all vehicles involved stayed at the scene.

Indian School Road is currently closed just west of 44th Street as the crash is being investigated.