PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car Thursday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road just before 6:30 a.m. for a reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying in the roadway and a vehicle stopped nearby.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified.

The driver reportedly stayed at the scene.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.