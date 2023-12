PHOENIX — A woman and child are seriously hurt after a crash Monday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area of 35th Avenue and McDowell Road just before 11:30 a.m. for a reported crash.

When first responders arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash.

A woman in her 30s and a child were taken to the hospital.

Both are considered to be in critical condition.

It's not clear what led up to the crash.

Phoenix police are investigating.