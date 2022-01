PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say a 19-year-old woman and two children are in critical condition after a crash near 34th Way and Bell Road Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say two cars were involved in the crash with five people total.

Fire crews say two boys, ages 4 and 8, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. A 13-year-old boy was also in stable condition.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.