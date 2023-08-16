Watch Now
What are 'The Stack', 'Mini Stack', 'SuperRedTan' spots on Valley freeways?

Freeway system was a recent prompt on Jeopardy!
‘The Stack” was a recent prompt on the show Jeopardy, where contestants were asked to name which freeway meets the I-17.
Posted at 5:43 AM, Aug 16, 2023
PHOENIX — You've likely heard about a crash near "The Stack," a closure of the "SuperRedTan" area, or a backup near the "Mini Stack."

Even if you've lived in the Valley for a while, it can be confusing to keep up with the nicknames referring to various spots on Valley freeways.

"The Stack” was even a recent prompt on the show Jeopardy!, where contestants were asked to name which freeway meets the I-17. 

So...where is "The Stack?"

Take a look at the explanations below or read more about these nicknames from the Arizona Department of Transportation here.

Stack: A four-level interchange connecting I-10 and I-17; located west of downtown Phoenix near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Mini-Stack: A four-level interchange linking I-10 to State Route 51 and Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway; located south of McDowell Road and east of 16th Street.

North Stack: Another four-level interchange, this one is located at the I-17 and Loop 101, north of Bell Road.

Split: The interchange where I-10 splits or merges – depending on your direction of travel – with I-17 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Westbound I-10 splits into lanes that allow drivers to head north on I-17 or continue west on I-10.

SuperRedTan: A multi-tiered interchange in east Mesa where US 60 Superstition Freeway, Loop 202 Red Mountain and Loop 202 Santan meet. SuperRedTan is formed by taking part of each freeway’s name – Superstition, Red Mountain and Santan.

Broadway Curve: Southeast of the Split, this rush-hour-challenged section I-10 is near Broadway Road, and SR 143, by the Phoenix-Tempe border.

Durango Curve: The curved section of I-17 near Durango Street is located southwest of downtown Phoenix.

