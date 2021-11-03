West Phoenix crash sends 5, including 3 children, to hospital Wednesday morning

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left five people, including children, hurt Wednesday.

At about 8 a.m., crews with Phoenix fire and police responded to a crash at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Once at the scene they located a total of seven patients. One of them had to be removed from the wreckage by firefighters.

After being evaluated by paramedics five people needed to go to a hospital.

They included two adults aged 29 and 33, and three children aged 6, 11, and 14.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.