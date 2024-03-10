West Phoenix crash leaves one dead, six others hurt

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and six others are hurt after a crash early Sunday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road for a crash just before 4:30 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found two vehicles involved in the crash.

A woman was treated on scene but she died from her injuries.

Six others were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Two of those six people were children. Their ages are not clear.

No details have been released about what led up to the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.