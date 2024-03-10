Watch Now
West Phoenix crash leaves one dead, six others hurt

Two of those hurt in the crash near 75th Ave and Lower Buckeye Road were children
79th Ave and Lower Buckeye Crash 3-10-24
Posted at 8:36 AM, Mar 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-10 11:55:28-04

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and six others are hurt after a crash early Sunday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road for a crash just before 4:30 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found two vehicles involved in the crash.

A woman was treated on scene but she died from her injuries.

Six others were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Two of those six people were children. Their ages are not clear.

No details have been released about what led up to the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

