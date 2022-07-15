Weekend travel alerts: I-10, L-101 restrictions in the East Valley

Heads up, drivers! There are a few freeway closures and restrictions to know about this weekend in the East Valley.
The Arizona Department of Transportation website lists these locations:
- Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 18) for work zone preparation. Westbound I-10 on-ramps between Chandler Boulevard and Elliot Road closed. Loop 202 (South Mountain and Santan freeways) ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass closed. Primary
- Detour: Traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to US 60 (Superstition Freeway) to access I-10. Drivers in the East Valley who want to reach I-10 in the West Valley can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway).
- Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes at Elliot Road from 3 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday (July 16) for barrier work related to the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Elliot Road closed.
- Detour: Drivers can use the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Warner Road instead.
- Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Warner and Ray roads from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday (July 17) for barrier work related to the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Warner Road and eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Ray Road closed.
- Detour: Drivers can use the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Ray Road and off-ramp at Warner Road instead.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) on-ramp at Southern Avenue, on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road and off-ramp at University Drive closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (July 16) for maintenance work.
- Detour: Northbound Loop 101 traffic looking to access the area can take US 60 and use either McClintock Drive or Dobson Road. Drivers wanting to access northbound Loop 101 can take Price Road to Rio Salado Parkway to access the freeway.
- Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes at 24th Street from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (July 16) for sign structure installation related to the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
- Detour: Drivers should be prepared to slow down and merge safely through the work zone.