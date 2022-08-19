Weekend travel alert: Closures on I-10, L-202 (Aug 19-22)

PHOENIX — Heads up, drivers! There are some freeway closures to be aware of in the Valley this weekend.
The Arizona Department of Transportation has the following restrictions listed on its website:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between State Route 51 and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 22) for bridge construction and other work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third and 48th streets closed. That includes the eastbound I-10 on-ramps from southbound SR 51, westbound Loop 202 and southbound I-17 (near Sky Harbor Airport).
- Detour: Alternate routes include using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to either westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers in the West Valley can consider detouring on southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in the Chandler area.
Note: Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between 40th Street and the Salt River Bridge near Sky Harbor Airport from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 22) for sign work. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Baseline and Guadalupe roads (eastbound on-ramp at Baseline Road closed) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 20) for construction.
- Detour: Alternate routes include using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to either westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers in the West Valley can consider detouring on southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in the Chandler area.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive in the southeast Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 22) for the Lindsay Road interchange project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Arizona Avenue and McQueen Road also closed.
- Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes including Germann or Pecos roads.