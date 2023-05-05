Weekend traffic restrictions on I-10, I-17, US 60, Loop 303 (May 5-8)

There are several construction projects and freeway closures that may impact your travel plans this weekend.
The following weekend freeway restrictions are scheduled, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 8) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard closed. All Loop 202 EB and EB ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic. Primary Detour: Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to northbound Loop 101 to reach either westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) as alternate routes to bypass the closure. Detour to consider: Westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue in west Phoenix. More information available at i10broadwaycurve.com/alerts/ [i10broadwaycurve.com].
- Northbound I-17 closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 8) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed. Detours: Consider northbound SR 51 to westbound Loop 101 as an alternate freeway route. For drivers on northbound I-17: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues. Note: Southbound I-17 HOV lane closed between Peoria and Dunlap avenues from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 8) for Valley Metro light rail construction.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 8) for pavement improvements and lane striping. Both Loop 202 ramps to westbound US 60 closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Ellsworth Road closed. Detours: Consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue. Note: Eastbound US 60 narrowed to two lanes between Greenfield and Power roads from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday (May 7) for maintenance. Expect on- or off-ramp closures in the area (consider using Power Road to enter eastbound US 60).
- Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday (May 6). Eastbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 8). Times are subject to adjustment. Detours: Consider alternate routes that include State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.
- I-10 narrowed to one lane in both directions between Watson Road and SR 85 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 8) for widening project. Expect closures of ramps connecting I-10 and SR 85 at times over the weekend. I-10 on- and off-ramps at Miller and Watson roads also closed at times. Detours: Plan on using available detour routes when ramps are closed. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.