Weekend traffic restrictions in the Valley include I-10, US 60, Loop 101 (Feb. 23-26)

PHOENIX — Heads up, drivers! There are a few freeway closures and restrictions to know about this weekend.
Here's the latest information from Arizona Department of Transportation officials:
- Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 26) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. More information is available at i10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 24) for paving. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road closed. Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed.
- Detour: To connect with eastbound US 60, drivers on westbound I-10 can exit at Broadway Road and turn to enter eastbound I-10 (to reach the ramp to eastbound US 60). Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Ray Road closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 26) for construction. Consider exiting at Chandler Boulevard.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Crismon Road and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 26) for pavement improvement work. Southbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound US 60 closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Ironwood Drive plus Signal Butte and Meridian roads also closed.
- Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) narrowed to the left two lanes overnight in areas between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Tempe/Chandler area from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (Feb. 25-26) for lane striping work. Both US 60 ramps to southbound Loop 101 closed. Plan on other overnight on- and off-ramp closures along southbound Loop 101.
- Detour: Consider alternate routes and allow extra travel time. Please slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Watch for highway crews and equipment.