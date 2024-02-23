Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Weekend traffic restrictions in the Valley include I-10, US 60, Loop 101 (Feb. 23-26)

There are several East Valley closures to know about
Heads up, Valley drivers! There are a few freeway closures and restrictions to know about this weekend.
weekend traffic
Posted at 11:26 AM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 13:26:50-05

PHOENIX — Heads up, drivers! There are a few freeway closures and restrictions to know about this weekend.

Here's the latest information from Arizona Department of Transportation officials:

  • Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 26) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. More information is available at i10BroadwayCurve.com.
  • Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 24) for paving. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road closed. Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed.
    • Detour: To connect with eastbound US 60, drivers on westbound I-10 can exit at Broadway Road and turn to enter eastbound I-10 (to reach the ramp to eastbound US 60). Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Ray Road closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 26) for construction. Consider exiting at Chandler Boulevard. 
  • Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Crismon Road and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 26) for pavement improvement work. Southbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound US 60 closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Ironwood Drive plus Signal Butte and Meridian roads also closed.
    • Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.
  • Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) narrowed to the left two lanes overnight in areas between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Tempe/Chandler area from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (Feb. 25-26) for lane striping work. Both US 60 ramps to southbound Loop 101 closed. Plan on other overnight on- and off-ramp closures along southbound Loop 101. 
    • Detour: Consider alternate routes and allow extra travel time. Please slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Watch for highway crews and equipment.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo