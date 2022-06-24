Heads up, drivers! There are a few freeway and major road closures you should know about this weekend that may impact your plans.
The following closures are listed on the Arizona Department of Transportation's website:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between State Route 51 (Mini-Stack interchange) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 27) for bridge construction and other work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Expect ramp closures in the area including: The southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound I-10 (at the Mini-Stack) closed. The southbound SR 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street also closed. Primary Detour: Traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) starting near I-10/SR 51 and continue east to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) before using westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to return to eastbound I-10. Airport Traffic: Allow extra travel time and consider using airport exits along Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).
- Eastbound SR 24 (Gateway Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and Ellsworth Road from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (June 25) for pavement maintenance. The east- and westbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound SR 24 will be closed. Detour: Consider exiting Loop 202 to eastbound Elliot Road and using southbound Ellsworth Road to travel beyond the eastbound SR 24 closure.
- Westbound I-10 off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Watson Road in Buckeye closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 27) for utility work. Expect restrictions on Watson Road at I-10. Detour: Alternate routes including using Verrado Way and Yuma Road while the ramp closures at Watson Road are in place.
- Eastbound Greenway Road closed for two weeks at I-17 from 9 p.m. Friday (June 24) until Friday (July 8) for work on regional drainage system project. Expect I-17 on- and off-ramp closures at Greenway Road. Detour: Consider alternate east-west routes in the area including Cactus or Bell roads.