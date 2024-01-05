Weekend highway closures resume after holiday break

PHOENIX — Before you hit the road this weekend, be sure to check out highway closures in effect this weekend.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the following closures will be in place due to construction projects:
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 8) for the start of widening project (work zone setup). Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via de Ventura and 90th Street also closed.
- Detours: Consider exiting the closure before traveling west to use northbound Scottsdale Road.
Note: East Valley drivers, including fans traveling to Sunday’s Cardinals game in Glendale, also can consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and northbound State Route 51 to avoid the Loop 101 closure.
- Detours: Consider exiting the closure before traveling west to use northbound Scottsdale Road.
- Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) near the Broadway Curve closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 7) for construction. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road also closed.
- Detours: Consider exiting westbound I-10 at Broadway Road (and turn left) in order to enter eastbound I-10 to reach eastbound US 60.
- Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 8) for a traffic shift. Westbound Loop 202 exit to Sky Harbor Airport (Sky Harbor Boulevard) closed.
- Detours: Consider using westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 (at the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange) to reach destinations including Sky Harbor’s west entrance.
Other Closures: Northbound 48th Street/SR 143 closed between Broadway Road and University Drive and the westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 also will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 8). Use alternate routes including westbound I-10 to the 24th Street or Buckeye Road exits to access Sky Harbor’s west entrance.
- Detours: Consider using westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 (at the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange) to reach destinations including Sky Harbor’s west entrance.
- Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Crismon Road in east Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 8) for pavement improvement work. Both Loop 202 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Power and Ellsworth roads also closed.
- Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.