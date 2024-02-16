Weekend freeway closures primarily impacting East Valley (Feb. 16-19)

Allow extra time driving around the Valley this weekend, as multiple freeway closures are in place.
The following closures, lane restrictions are in place, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between the State Route 51 “Mini-Stack” and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 19) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street and Baseline Road closed, including the southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound I-10. Southbound I-17 connection to eastbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue closed.
- Detours: Eastbound I-10 drivers north of downtown Phoenix can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers in the West Valley also can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid closure. More information is available at i10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Crismon Road in the east Mesa area from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 19) for pavement improvement work. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Power Road also closed. Both Loop 202 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed.
- Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) narrowed to one lane overnight between Guadalupe Road and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in Tempe from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 19) for lane striping work.
- Detour: Consider alternate routes and allow extra travel time. Please slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Watch for highway crews and equipment.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to one or two lanes overnight in areas between Val Vista Drive and Arizona Avenue in the southeast Valley from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday nights (Feb. 18-20) for pavement maintenance. Temporary closures of ramps in the area are possible. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when entering and traveling through all work zones. Please watch for crews and equipment.