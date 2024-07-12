Weekend freeway closures in north, south Valley (July 12-15)

Drivers in the north and south Valley could experience delays due to weekend freeway construction projects.
The following two closures are in place this weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Southbound I-17 closed at Jomax Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 15) for pavement improvement project, with traffic detouring on Jomax Road off- and on-ramps. Southbound I-17 also narrowed to one lane between Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive and Jomax Road. East- and westbound Jomax Road will be closed at I-17. Allow extra travel time and be prepared for merging traffic.
- Note: Please avoid detouring on streets east of I-17 that are designed for local traffic.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 15) for a pavement improvement project.
- Detours: Consider using westbound I-10 and eastbound US 60 as an alternate freeway route to reach northbound Loop 101.