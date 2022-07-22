Heads up, drivers! There are some traffic restrictions to know about as you head out on the roads this weekend.
The Arizona Department of Transportation website lists the following road closures and restrictions:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 25) for work zone preparation. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Broadway and Ray roads closed. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. HOV ramps between US 60 and I-10 closed.
- Detour: Traffic can use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and take westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers in the West Valley who want to reach I-10 in the East Valley can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway).
- Broadway Road closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 25) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The I-10 "connector ramp" between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed. Westbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway also closed. Note: Drivers will not be able to access Broadway Road from 52nd Street and should use University Drive instead.
- Detour: Alternate routes include SR 143 plus University and Priest drives to travel beyond the closure.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) narrowed to three lanes between Chandler Boulevard and Warner Road from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (July 23) for maintenance work. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Chandler Boulevard, on- and off-ramps at Ray Road and off-ramp at Warner Road closed.
- Detour: Drivers can use northbound Price Road to Elliott Road to access northbound Loop 101.
- Northern Arizona Travel Note: Interstate 40 lane restrictions will occur over the next month in the Flagstaff area for resurfacing and bridge work. I-40 narrowed to one lane in work zones. Drivers should allow extra time and consider traveling outside of peak traffic hours - including on weekends.