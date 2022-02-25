Weekend construction work set to close or restrict some Valley freeways (Feb. 25-28)

There are multiple freeway closures scheduled for the weekend as the Arizona Department of Transportation continues roadwork around the Valley.
The following restrictions were listed on the ADOT website:
- Westbound Interstate 10 closed between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and 43rd Avenue west of downtown Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 28) for pavement improvement work. Both I-17 ramps to westbound I-10 at the Stack closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues closed.
- DETOURS: Consider alternate freeway routes to avoid the closure, including westbound/southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley as well as westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) from I-10 in the Tempe/Chandler area in the East Valley.
- Both Interstate 17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) in north Phoenix closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 27) for pavement maintenance along Loop 101. Eastbound Loop 101 narrowed to two lanes (right lanes closed) between I-17 and Cave Creek Road. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 19th Avenue closed.
- DETOURS: Consider alternate routes while the I-17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 are closed, including eastbound Deer Valley Road or Union Hills Drive to Seventh Avenue or Seventh Street.
- Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in both directions between Verrado Way and Watson Road in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 26) for widening project. Please allow extra travel time, stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
- Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes overnight between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Baseline Road in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 26) for pavement repair work in conjunction with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
- Grand Avenue (US 60) narrowed to one lane in both directions at 39th Avenue in Phoenix from 11 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Monday (Feb. 28) for overhead power line installation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.