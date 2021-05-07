Weekend construction (May 7-10): Traffic closures expected on I-10, Loop 101

PHOENIX — There are a few weekend freeway construction closures that drivers should expect to impact traffic this weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Here is ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory, as it appears on the official website:
- Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Pima and Scottsdale roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 10) for widening project. North- and westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed.
- Detour: Consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound State Route 51. Expect heavy traffic if exiting Loop 101 at Pima Road. Traffic exiting there can detour on westbound Thompson Peak Parkway and southbound Scottsdale Road. Drivers also can consider using westbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and northbound Scottsdale Road to reach westbound Loop 101.
- Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) primary ramp to southbound State Route 51 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 10) for widening project. The westbound Loop 101 HOV lane ramp to southbound SR 51 will remain open. Westbound Loop 101 narrowed to three lanes between Tatum Boulevard and SR 51. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Tatum Boulevard closed. Eastbound Loop 101 right lane also closed between SR 51 and Tatum Boulevard.
- Detour: Consider alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic at times.
- Westbound Interstate 10 left two lanes closed between Broadway Road and State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) at the Broadway Curve from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (May 8) for pre-construction survey work.
- Detour: Please use caution and be prepared to merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones